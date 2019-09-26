Two policemen among three injured in Quetta bomb blast

F.P. Report

QUETTA: As many as three people including two policemen received wounds as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta city, on Wednesday night.

Police officials said that miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near Eastern Bypass.

The bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded, injuring two policemen and one passerby, police said.

The wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Moreover, law enforces called Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of explosion.