Two policemen among three injured in Quetta bomb blast
/ September 26, 2019
F.P. Report
QUETTA: As many as three people including two policemen received wounds as a low-intensity bomb explosion hit Quetta city, on Wednesday night.
Police officials said that miscreants attempted to target a police patrolling vehicle near Eastern Bypass.
The bomb planted on a motorcycle exploded, injuring two policemen and one passerby, police said.
The wounded persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.
A heavy contingent of law enforcement agencies cordoned off whole area and commenced a search operation to arrest the culprits.
Moreover, law enforces called Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) to ascertain the genre of explosion.