F.P. Report

TIMERGARA: Two police officials – deployed on security of a polio team – were killed as unidentified men opened fire on the staff on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Lower Dir’s Lal Qila area. The victims have been identified as constable Farman and Mukarram.

The dead bodies have been shifted to nearby hospital. The police have started a search operation to nab the suspects. Further investigations are ongoing.