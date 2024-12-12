Two policemen killed in Shangla terrorist attacks

F.P. Report

SHANGLA: Unidentified terrorists attacked the Gananagar police checkpoint in Tehsil Chakesar, resulting in the martyrdom of two police officers, including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassan and Constable Nisar Ahmed, and injuries to three others.

In a separate incident, three police personnel were injured in an attack on a police checkpoint in Muslim Kandao, Puran. According to details, two different terrorist attacks in Shangla led to the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassan and Constable Nisar Ahmed. In the Gananagar checkpoint attack, Munshi Arshad Iqbal, Constable Arshad Khan, and Constable Riffat Khan sustained injuries.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night at 10:15 PM when unknown terrorists launched an assault on the police checkpoint using hand grenades and rocket launchers, accompanied by indiscriminate gunfire. The police officers retaliated, and the exchange of fire continued for half an hour. During this time, announcements were made through loudspeakers in the local village of Gananagar, prompting villagers to rush to the checkpoint armed with available weapons.

The terrorists, fearing the arrival of the villagers, managed to flee. Once the situation stabilized, local elders transported the injured officers to the District Headquarters Hospital in Battagram. District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Imran Khan, along with additional police personnel, also arrived at the scene.

However, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hassan and Constable Nisar Ahmed succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The three injured officers were later transferred to Saidu Sharif Hospital, where they are receiving treatment and are reported to be out of danger. Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which resulted in the martyrdom of two police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).