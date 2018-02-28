Two policemen martyred as attackers open fire on DSP’s vehicle in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least two policemen were martyred after an unknown attacker opened fire on police officer convoy on Wednesday morning.

Local media reported that the vehicle of DSP Hameedullah Dasti was attacked by unidentified personnel on Samungli Road in a result two policemen were martyred in the attack and the DSP remained unhurt.

The rescue teams and security forces reached the site of the incident and started search operation in the area for the arrest of the criminals/

Police and security officials are often targeted in the Balochistan capital.

Four security personnel were martyred on Feb 14 when they were attacked near the city’s Sariab Road area.

On January 28, a policeman was killed in Quetta’s Hazarganji area in a targeted attack while on January 18, two Balochistan Constabulary officials were killed in Quetta.

Similarly, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers on the city’s Raisani Road on January 16.

