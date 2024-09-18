Two policemen martyred in bomb blast in Quetta

F.P. Report

QUETTA : Two policemen were martyred and another injured when a bomb exploded near their vehicle in Quetta on Saturday.

Sources in the police said the driver of the police van was seriously injured in the explosion which occurred in the suburban area Kachlak. The driver was rushed to hospital along with the dead bodies.

A heavy contingent of police and law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area launched a hunt for the culprits.

Rescue 1122 sources said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Zainuddin belonging to Kachlak Police Station was among the martyred.

PM vows to completely eradicate terrorism

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

In a statement released in Islamabad on Saturday, he prayed for the personnel martyred in the incident. He also condoled with the bereaved families.

The Prime Minister said the terrorists responsible for the incident should be brought to justice at the earliest.

He said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with security forces in the fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the unwavering commitment to the complete elimination of terrorism.

Interior Minister Naqvi condemns explosion

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has condemned explosion near police mobile vehicle at Bustan Road in Kuchlak.

Mohsin Naqvi also paid tribute to two martyred police officials. Mohsin Naqvi expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the families of martyred personnel.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officer.

In his message, the Interior Minister said we salute the sacrifice of the martyred personnel.

Balochistan Police has made eternal sacrifices in the war against terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said that the firm determination of the nation to fight terrorism cannot be defeated.

This war is the war of the entire nation and will continue with the support of the nation until the end of the last terrorist and facilitator, Mohsin Naqvi said.

Courtesy: 24News