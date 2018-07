F.P. Report

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as two policemen were martyred after unidentified opened fire on them in Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

According to reports, some unidentified suspects opened fire in Khana Sharif and targeted the policemen in a result both the officers’ embraced martyrdom.

The criminals managed to escape after committing the crime.

The security forces said that investigation into the matter has been launched to nab the culprits.

