Two PSP workers shot dead in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least two workers of Pak Sarzmeen Party (PSP) shot dead and two others injured after unknown gunmen attacked the party office in Karachi on Sunday night

According to local media reports, the unknown gunmen opened fire on the office of the PSP in Gulbahar Usmania Society in a result four persons injured and they were identified as Fahad, Azhar, Naeem, and Nasir who were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

However, two of injured named Azhar and Nameem succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

According to police, 11 bullet shells were recovered from the crime scene, while police have reportedly launched a search operation in the area.

The PSP was founded by Mustafa Kamal, a disgruntled leader of MQM.

Meanwhile, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Anis Kaimkhani have reached the hospital to meet the injured members of the party.