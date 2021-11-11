Two Russian bombers fly over Belarus

MOSCOW (TASS): Two strategic bomber-missile carriers Tu-160 carried out patrols over Belarus, accompanied by Su-30SM fighters of the Belarusian Air Force. This was reported to reporters on Wednesday at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The development of joint activities of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus continues. Today, on November 11, two strategic missile carriers Tu-160 of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out patrols in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus, during which they worked out the issues of their fighter cover by Su-30SM aircraft of the Air Force. Belarus”, – noted in the department.

The ministry stressed that the patrols were carried out “in order to ensure the military security of the Union State and were not directed against third countries.”

The pilots completed the assigned task successfully, demonstrating impeccable flying skills and skill, the ministry noted. “At the same time, there is a high level of interaction between Russian and Belarusian crews throughout the entire flight,” the message says.

The department reported that the flight duration was 4 hours 36 minutes. During this time, the strategic missile carriers covered a distance of over three thousand kilometers. All aircraft returned to their home airfields.