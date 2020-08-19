Two security force men killed, 11 hurt in blast

Monitoring Desk

BAGHLAN: At least two security force personnel affiliated with the National Directorate of Security (NDS) were killed, and 11 people–including civilians–were wounded in a roadside mine blast in northern Baghlan province, a security source said.

The incident happened around10:00am local time in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan, close to the NDS office when a security vehicle struck a roadside mine, the source said.

Local health officials also confirmed that two people were killed and 11 others were wounded in the blast and “all victims have been brought to the hospital.”

“Some of the wounded are in critical condition,” officials added.

Baghlan police only confirmed that four civilians were wounded in the blast. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. (TOLOnews)