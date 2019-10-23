Two shot dead over name of honour

F.P. Report

SHIKARPUR: A mother of three kids and her alleged paramour were gunned down on suspicion of having illicit relations at village Arbab Jatoi next to Rustam town of Shikarpur, in the vicinity of Rustam Police Station, some 50 kilometers off from here on Tuesday.

Kifayatullah Mahar, an official of aforesaid police station, confirmed the incident and told this correspondent that suspect Nizamuddin Jatoi shot his wife identified as Ms Manzooran, of 30, and her alleged paramour identified as Ghulam Hussain Jatoi, of 40, dead over having illicit relations and managed to escape from place of firing.

Following on the information, area police reached on the spot and transported the bodies to Khanpur Taluka Headquarters Hospital for autopsies and handed over to their heirs after conducting necessary medical legal formalities, Mahar said. The heirs of deceased demanded the arrest of killer at Khanpur Hospital.

Separately, Gul Hassan Mirani shot, his sister-in-law identified as Ms Bhoori, of 18, wife of Eidan Mirani, dead at village Mirpur situated beside Beggari Bridge and ran away after committing heinous crime, in the limits of Napar-Kot Police Station, here on Tuesday, said Daim Lashari, an official of concerned police station. After the incident area police moved the body of deceased woman to Khanpur Taluka Hospital for autopsy and handed over to her relatives after completing medical examination formalities, Lashari added.

The real motive, behind the killing of Ms Bhoori, could not ascertained, however it was believed to be honour killing. Neither cases were lodged nor police have arrested the killers till filling of this news file. It is pertinent to mention here a large number of women have lost their precious lives on the name of so-called honour killing despite Sindh government has passed laws to parent women from killing on the name of so-called honour killing.

The people of Shikarpur expressed their serious concerns over alarming situation of Karo-Kari in Sindh mainly in rural areas of Sindh and demanded the higher authorities to take notice of the killing and devised comprehensive policy to avoid further loss of precious lives for the betterment of the women and society as well.