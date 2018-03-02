Two shot dead at US university, suspect at large

CHICAGO (AFP): Two people were shot dead during a domestic dispute Friday on the campus of a university in the US state of Michigan, setting off a manhunt for the suspected shooter.

Central Michigan University said the two people killed at a campus dormitory were not students, but did not offer further details on their identities.

The university described the incident as a “domestic situation.”

There were no additional injuries. “Two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the university said in a statement.

“Campus is on lockdown as the suspect is still at large,” the school said several hours after the incident occurred. The university identified the suspected shooter as James Eric Davis, “a black male, approximately 19 years of age.”

Police were scouring the campus and surrounding areas — with helicopters overhead and officers searching on foot.