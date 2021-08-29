Two soldiers embrace martyrdom

RAWALPINDI (APP): As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom and three terrorists were killed while thwarting the terrorists’ attack from inside Af-ghanistan across the international border.The terrorists opened fire on a military post in Bajaur District.

The Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner, said an ISPR news release.

“As per intelligence rep-orts, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 3 terrorists got killed and four other got injured,” it said. The sold-iers martyred, in exchange of fire, were identified as S-epoy Jamal (resident of M-ardan, 28) and Sepoy Ayaz (resident of Chitral, 21) who embraced shahadat.