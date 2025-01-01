Two soldiers martyred, 9 terrorists killed in two separate KP IBOs

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Nine terrorists were killed by security forces in separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with two brave soldiers also martyred during the exchanges of fire.

According to details, in the first operation, carried out in the Mohmand District, seven terrorists were killed. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that during the operation, two soldiers, including 37-year-old Havildar Muhammad Zahid from Malakand and 26-year-old Aftab Ali Shah from Chitral, were martyred while engaging in a fierce gun battle with the terrorists.

The ISPR statement confirmed that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were believed to have been involved in multiple terrorist activities.

The second operation took place in Dera Ismail Khan, where security forces successfully neutralised two more terrorists after a gunfight.

Once again, weapons and ammunition were seized from the deceased militants.

The ISPR said the terrorists who were killed had been involved in numerous acts of terrorism, making the operations a significant blow to terrorist activities in the region.