Two soldiers martyred in Mohmand landmine explosion

F.P. Report

GHALANAI: As many as two Army soldiers were martyred and three others injured in a landmine explosion in an area of Mohmand on Saturday.

The district administration told local media that the security forces were on a routine search operation in a village, Jaroobi Darrah, of Mohmand district and suddenly landmine exploded in a result two soldiers martyred and three others were injured.

The injured were shifted to the Peshawar Hospital immediately after the incident.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Mohammad Kaleem and Naib Subedar Shehzad.

Soon after the bomb attack, security forces cordoned off the area and began a search operation.

The funeral prayers for the martyred soldiers have been offered.

In October, a Khassadar personnel embraced martyrdom in a landmine explosion at the Safi tehsil in the Mohmand tribal district.

The khassadar identified as Essa Khan was on his way when he stepped over a landmine at Alingar area in Safi tehsil.

As a result, he sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Later, he was laid to rest with the state honours at his native graveyard in Alingar area.