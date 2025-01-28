Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on Qila Abdullah checkpost

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on their post in the Gulistan area of Qila Abdullah, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Tuesday.

According to details provided by the military’s media wing, a group of terrorists attempted to enter the security forces’ post on the night of January 27-28. The assailants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the wall of the post in an effort to breach it.

The security forces engaged in a fierce exchange of fire with the attackers. All five terrorists, including two suicide bombers, were neutralized during the encounter.

Tragically, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during the operation. Those martyred were identified as Naik Tahir Khan and Lance Naik Tahir Iqbal.

“The perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice. Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve to end the scourge of terrorism,” the ISPR statement said.

Bannu IBO

On the other hand, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Janikhel area of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the information about the terrorist presence. The operation resulted in the killing of three terrorists and injury to nine others.

The ISPR said an operation was underway to eliminate terrorists. It emphasized the determination of the armed forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Following both attacks, search operations were launched in the respective area to ensure the security and safety of residents.