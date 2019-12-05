Two soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in N Waziristan operation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: At least two soldiers were martyred and two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted on a terrorist hideout in the Boya area of North Waziristan on Thursday.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces carried out an intelligence-based search operation about presence of terrorists in the hideout in Charkhail village of Boya.

During the operation, an exchange of fire erupted between the security forces and terrorists, resultantly, two soldiers, Havaldar Shar Zaman and Sepoy muhammad Jawad, embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were also killed.