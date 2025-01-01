Two soliders martyred, 15 terrorists killed in separate KP operations

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Fifteen militants were killed and two soldiers embraced martyrdom during three distinct operations conducted by the security forces across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, the operations were launched following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in various districts of the province.

Security personnel conducted an intelligence-based operation in Karak District where eight militants were gunned down after an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in North Waziristan District, troops eliminated four militants. However, the encounter also claimed the lives of two soldiers. Lance Naik Usman Mohmand, aged 28, a resident of District Charsadda, and Sepoy Imran Khan, aged 26, a resident of District Kurram, embraced martyrdom during the confrontation.

In another engagement in the general area of Gomal Zam within South Waziristan District, security forces killed three militants.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the slain terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous acts of terrorism.

The ISPR mentioned that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any remaining threats from the areas where the encounters had taken place.