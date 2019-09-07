Two suspected terrorists held in Gujranwala raid

F.P. Report

GUJRANWALA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two suspected terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Gujranwala.

According to a spokesperson for the CTD, the suspects were arrested during a raid near Alipur Chowk.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Akmal and Ghulam Hussain.

Explosive material, hate literature and cash were seized from their possession.

The spokesperson said the suspect had planned to target officers of intelligence agencies.

Earlier, on Sept 4, the CTD and other security forces in a joint operation had killed six terrorists in Quetta.

Three personnel were also injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Quetta’s Eastern Bypass area.

Two of the terrorits, wearing suicide jackets, detonated their charge, while four others were shot at and killed by the security agencies, sources said.

The operation continued for about five hours.

The law enforcement personnel seized arms and ammunition from their possesion.