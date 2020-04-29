Two Suspects Detained After Stabbing Attack in Germany’s Hanau
Monitoring Desk
HANUA: The incident occurred in Hanau in Hesse, located 25 km east of Frankfurt am Main.
Two young men have been arrested after a knife attack in Hanau, the magazine Focus reported, citing a police spokesman. According to the report, up to seven people participated in a stabbing attack, injuring four passersby on Tuesday.
The wounded were taken to a local hospital, and, according to the police, their lives are not in danger.
The motive behind the assault remains unclear.
