Two terrorists killed, boy martyred in Mastung attack

F.P. Report

MASTUNG : Terrorists belonging to the “Fitna Al-Hindustan” launched a deadly assault in Mastung, attacking the tehsil office and multiple banks.

The attack, involving heavy gunfire and explosions, resulted in the killing of two terrorists and martyrdom of a 16-year-old boy and left eight others injured, who were shifted to Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Hospital.

According to sources, the terrorists torched three vehicles and important records at the Tehsil office. They also looted bank records and cash, spreading chaos throughout the city with intense gunfire.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that security forces, including the FC, CTD, and Levies, swiftly cordoned off the area. In the ensuing gun battle, two terrorists were killed and three others wounded.

Rind emphasised that the rapid response of security forces effectively prevented further casualties. A well-coordinated clearance operation is now underway, with intelligence-based actions targeting the remaining terrorists and their facilitators to ensure civilian safety.