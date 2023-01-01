Two terrorists killed: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: After a heavily-armed assault on their camp in the Muslim Bagh area of Northern Balochistan, Frontier Corps (FC) men eliminated at least two terrorists as the standoff continues between the two sides, ISPR said on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing, the militants attacked the camp in the early hours of the morning, adding that the operation is currently underway with heavy exchange of fire taking place with the armed assailants. ISPR also noted: “Currently, operation by the security forces is underway to capture the terrorists who have been cornered into a building complex.”

During the clearance operation, the military said that two soldiers have embraced martyrdom while another three are injured. As Pakistan has been gripped by a spate of terrorist attacks for the last few months, the country’s civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists and vowed to eliminate them from its roots.

In the NSC meeting last month, it noted that the meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation — with renewed vigour and determination — with the [help] of the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism.