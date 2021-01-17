Two US bombers fly towards Persian Gulf

TEL AVIV (AA): Two Am-erican Boeing B-52 Stratof-ortress military bombers were spotted on Sunday flying over Israeli airspace heading to the Persian Gulf, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

“This is the fifth time in recent months American aircraft of this particular model were seen passing in the area”, the newspaper said, without giving further details.

On Jan. 7, the newspaper reported that two B-52 bombers capable of carrying nuclear bombs accompanied by American F-16 fighters flew over Israel for the fourth time in two months.

A day later, the Saudi Ministry of Defense released video footage showing the Saudi Royal Air Force and the US Air Force performing a joint exercise involving Saudi F-15 fighter jets, US bombers B-52, and F-16 fighters.

Last month, two B-52 bombers flew over the Israeli airspace as part of an American display of force against Iran, for the third time in a month and a half.

Tension has risen betw-een the US and Iran following the assassination of Ira-nian nuclear scientist Fak-hrizadeh in Tehran in Nov-ember.

On Sunday, Iran has urged the UN nuclear watchdog to avoid publishing “unnecessary” details on Tehran’s nuclear program, state TV reports, a day after Germany, France and Britain said Tehran has “no credible civilian use” for its development of uranium metal.