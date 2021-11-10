Two US Navy ships to continue operations in the Black Sea

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The flagship of the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet Mount Whitney and the destroyer Porter have left the Georgian port of Batumi and will continue operations in the Black Sea, the Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

“Thank you Batumi for the warm welcome and wonderful visit to the port. Now it is time for Mount Whitney and Porter to continue their planned operations in the Black Sea together with NATO allies and partners,” the Sixth Fleet said on Twitter.

Earlier, the US Navy’s 6th Fleet announced that the flagship command ship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces. Mount Whitney and Porter entered the Georgian port of Batumi on Monday. Ministry of Defense of Russia stated that the actions of the US Navy in the Black Sea – a destabilizing factor, one of the goals – the military development of the territory of Ukraine.