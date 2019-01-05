Two women among six injured in Peshawar explosion

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: At least six people including two women were injured on Saturday when a bomb went off in a parked car in the Kala bari market of Peshawar.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson confirmed that six injured including two women were brought to the hospital.

While talking to private news channel, Inspector General KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsud said the explosives were planted in the vehicle.

Similarly, Capital City Police officer (CCPO) Qazi Jameel, confirmed that the 10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast and adding that three injured people are out of danger. The investigation is underway to ascertain target of the blast.

he said the explosives-laden car was parked near an empty plot in the market. “The rear portion of the vehicle was not used to plant explosives unlike previous explosions.”

Buildings in the surrounding area were also partially damaged because of the explosion.

Police and the BDS cordoned off the area for further investigation. A rescue operation is underway.

More details to follow. . .. . … .. ..