Two wounded in shooting near mosque in Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AFP): Two people were wounded Friday in a shooting near a mosque in the Swedish town of Orebro, police said, with local media reporting one person was shot as he left the mosque.

Police provided no details about the circumstances of the shooting, but urged the public to stay away from the scene as they searched for the shooter.

“We are currently actively pursuing the perpetrator or perpetrators,” police spokesman Anders Dahlman told AFP.

“We are interviewing witnesses and carrying out our technical investigation,” he said.

A police statement online said they had opened a preliminary investigation into attempted murder.

The town of Orebro was home to a school shooting in February in which 11 people were killed, including the perpetrator.