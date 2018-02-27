Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram coming to Pakistan for PSL

DUBAI (Monitoring Desk): Karachi Kings’ overseas players Tymal Mills and Colin Ingram have confirmed that they will fly to Pakistan if their team will qualify for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

According to reports, both the players have once again confirmed that they agree to tour Pakistan if their team qualify for the PSL semi-finals. Both eliminators are scheduled to be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on March 20 and 21, while final of the tournament will take place in Karachi on March 25.

“Six of our seven [foreign] players are ready to come and play in Pakistan,” Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal had previously said. “Eoin Morgan, who has commitments to other leagues, [is the sole exception]. He will be coming late and will be leaving early,” he added.

Moreover, Quetta Gladiator’s owner Nadeem Omar said, “All our players, including Shane Watson have agreed to travel to Pakistan. Kevin Pietersen is the only exception.

He may not come but we are trying to convince him also.” The players who have confirmed their availability for Pakistan tour includes Darren Sammy, JP Duminy, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Ingram, Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tamim Iqbal, Sam Billings, Andre Fletcher, David Wiese. Meanwhile, overseas players of Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have also agreed to tour Pakistan.

