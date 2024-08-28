Typhoon Shanshan brings torrential rains, travel turmoil across Japan

FUKUOKA (Reuters) : Typhoon Shanshan deluged large parts of Japan with torrential rain on Friday, prompting warnings for flooding and landslides hundreds of miles from the storm’s centre, halting travel services and shutting production at major factories.

In the southwestern region of Kyushu, where what authorities say could be one of the strongest storms ever to hit the region made landfall on Thursday, residents in Fukuoka city were hunkering down, with streets quiet and shops shuttered.

Sheltering at the entrance of a rain-lashed, deserted shopping mall near the city’s train station, university student Kokoro Osoegawa, 21, was struggling to get home.

“There are no trains because of the typhoon so my parents are coming to pick me up. I stayed at a friend’s house, and then came here. I thought there would be some trains but there are none,” she said.

“I’ve never experienced all the trains stopping before.”

At least three people have been killed and 78 injured in storm-related incidents in recent days, according to the disaster management agency.

Bringing gusts of up to 50 metres per second (180 km per hour/112 mph), strong enough to blow over moving trucks, the typhoon was near the coastal city of Kunisaki in Oita Prefecture at 8:45 a.m. (2345 GMT) and moving northeast, according to authorities.

Around 125,000 households in seven prefectures were without power in Kyushu, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co.

But the warm and moist air flowing around the typhoon have also brought heavy rains in areas far from the main body, which authorities say is concerning given its slower than expected movement across the country.