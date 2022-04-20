Tyson Fury v Dillian Whyte: Britons go head-to-head before WBC heavyweight fight

LONDON (BBC): WBC champion Tyson Fury and challenger Dillian Whyte paid respect to each other, and even shared a handshake, as they met for the first time since their heavyweight bout was announced.

The Britons will fight at Wembley Stadium in front of 96,000 fans on Saturday night. Fury, 33, will make a second defence of the title he won in February 2020.

Whyte, 34, had kept a low profile since the fight was announced, frustrated with his split of the purse.

“It’s a big fight and I’m excited to be here,” Whyte said. “Sorry I couldn’t be here earlier but I’m here now.” He fell short of giving a detailed explanation of his reluctance to attend events such as a media conference last month, but said: “There’s two sides to every story.” The Londoner added: “You lot hear one side because they say a lot of things. Because I don’t say anything, they say you’re scared or hiding.”

Whyte made a low-key entrance as he walked on to the stage and greeted Queensbury promoter Frank Warren. Fury, in contrast, shouted “the champ is here” as he made his way to his seat.

Media from around the world packed out a room at Wembley Stadium, with many expecting a hostile, intense and unpredictable meeting between the two fighters. Instead, there was a great deal of mutual respect, and even light-hearted exchanges.

“We’re going to treat you all to a hell of a barnstormer,” Fury said as Whyte – who is an underdog with the bookmakers – nodded. “He’s a good fighter,” added ‘The Gypsy King’. “A good, strong, solid man. He has good punch with good power – he’s knocked out a lot of men.

“He’s definitely a man who needs a lot of respect and that’s what I’ve given him by my training camp. I’ve trained as hard for Dillian as I have for [Deontay] Wilder, [Wladimir] Klitschko or anybody. “I see the odds and laugh a bit because they’re coming from people who don’t know anything about boxing. This is heavyweight boxing. Anyone can win with one punch. If I’m not on my A Game, this guy will knock my head right off my shoulders.”

As the pair posed for the obligatory head-to-head, matters got heated between members of their entourages, namely Fury’s dad, John Fury, and Team Whyte. Surprisingly, it was Fury and Whyte who appeared to calm things down. “This is our day,” Whyte said, before Fury insisted his team make some space. Speaking to the media later, Fury added: “Sometimes you need to be a bit diplomatic. Both teams were up on stage and it was up to me to calm it all down and sort it all out.

