U.K, US, France, Germany reaffirm centrality of transatlantic relation

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Spokesperson Ned Price on Saturday confirmed that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with his counterparts from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom today in a video teleconference.

In this virtual meeting, the counterparts had comprehensive discussion on the issues of COVID, Iran, Burma, Russia, China, climate change, and other pressing issues.

Spokesperson commented that they affirmed the centrality of the transatlantic relationship in dealing with security, climate, economic, health, and other challenges the world faces. The Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to coordinated action to overcome global challenges, the statement runs.