Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON: In yesterdays Press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller discussed various issues, including U.S. elections, the Gaza conflict, and Balochistan’s political climate, responding to questions from The Frontier Post correspondent. The exchange reflected both serious diplomatic concerns and moments of humor.

The conversation began with a query about a recent poll showing that 60% of Muslim voters in Michigan preferred former President Donald Trump, a notable shift from their historical support for Democrats.



The correspondent suggested that this change might stem from dissatisfaction with Democratic policies toward Gaza. Miller declined to comment, citing the State Department’s policy against discussing domestic electoral issues.

The correspondent then referenced a monument recently unveiled in Pakistan inaugurated by Mr Faiz Isa, former chief justice, which some journalists have dubbed a “graveyard” for symbolizing struggles within Pakistani institutions under the former Chief Justice Isa. In a humorous nod, the correspondent proposed a “donut monument” for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who also loved donuts according to media reports, referring to Miller’s earlier “donut answer” that went viral. Miller responded lightheartedly, noting that the conversation had drifted from formal diplomatic topics.

The discussion then shifted to Balochistan, where prominent activist Mahrang Baloch recently alleged that Baloch senators, including Akhtar Mengal of the Balochistan National Party, were coerced into supporting Pakistan’s 26th constitutional amendment and later targeted with what she called “fabricated cases.” She argued that such actions stifle peaceful activism and democratic engagement in Pakistan.

Miller affirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting democracy and human rights, emphasizing that all individuals deserve the right to participate freely in democratic processes.

The exchange underscores the importance of Balochistan’s concerns within both U.S. and Pakistani political discourse, highlighting calls for democracy, fair development, and recognition for all citizens.