U.S. Addresses Concerns Over Democracy in Pakistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: During a recent press briefing at the U.S. State Department, spokesperson Matthew Miller faced pointed questions from a journalist representing The Frontier Post. The inquiry focused on the perceived disparity in the U.S. response to political violence and democratic processes in Pakistan compared to its stance on similar issues within its own borders.

The Frontier Post began by noting the State Department’s stance on political non-violence, highlighting the parallel incidents involving former President Donald Trump and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, both of whom were shot in separate incidents. “But over there in Pakistan, the reaction was not the way that it is in the U.S. Instead of giving justice to Imran Khan, he was instead put in jail,” the journalist stated. He further emphasized that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had largely favored Imran Khan in his party’s election petition.

Drawing comparisons between the U.S. and Pakistan, the journalist pointed out that in the U.S., following the political violence at Capitol Hill, swift justice was administered. “All 1,000 people – 600 pleaded guilty, 400 were charged, punishment was given immediately,” he noted. In contrast, in Pakistan, former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was charged more than a year after similar political violence occurred. Furthermore, the journalist highlighted the Pakistani government’s recent decision to ban Imran Khan’s political party and the U.S. Congress’s decision to pass a bill declaring Pakistan’s elections unfair.

The journalist’s question culminated in a direct challenge: “With an ally like Pakistan, why do you not have the same feelings on either political violence or democracy or the rule of law?”

Miller responded firmly, addressing the perceived inconsistency. “So I think you have missed the very many times I have addressed this exact question from this podium, where I have said of course we abhor political violence in any country, including Pakistan, and have spoken out against it and condemned it,” he began.

Miller reiterated the U.S. commitment to supporting the rule of law and democratic principles globally. “We support the rule of law in Pakistan and every country in the world, and we want to see respect for democratic principles and people’s fundamental human rights and democratic rights upheld. That’s true in Pakistan; it’s true everywhere in the world,” he emphasized.

He concluded by addressing the core of the journalist’s question. “That’s been something I’ve spoken to many times, so I think the premise of the question, with respect, is wrong.”

The exchange underscored the complexities of international relations and the challenges in addressing political violence and ensuring democratic processes. Miller’s response highlighted the U.S. State Department’s consistent stance on condemning political violence and advocating for democratic rights and the rule of law, regardless of the country involved.

As the briefing continued, it was evident that the issues of political violence, democracy, and the rule of law in Pakistan remain significant topics of concern. The U.S. State Department’s position, as articulated by Miller, reaffirmed its commitment to these principles globally, striving for justice and democratic integrity in its foreign policy approach.