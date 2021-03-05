U.S. ahead of pace on vaccines

NEW YORK (Axios): Closer to the goal: The U.S. is now vaccinating an average of 2 million people a day, up from 1.3 million in early February.

Why it matters: That puts us on track to hit President Biden’s goal of 100 million doses a month ahead of schedule.

The big picture: “54 million people have received at least one dose,” the N.Y. Times reports.

Mega-sites and around-the-clock operations are kicking in:

New York will open three mass vaccination sites tomorrow, and three more sites will go around-the-clock.

Georgia is also preparing to open five sites in two weeks.

FEMA has seven sites of its own in California, New York and Texas, the Times notes, with more on the way.

What’s next: Parents with children and younger teens are anxious to know when they can all get vaccinated — but the reality is that they may not be able to get their whole family protected for months, Axios managing editor David Nather tells me.

Pfizer and Moderna both have completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older, and they expect to release the data over the summer, the AP reports.