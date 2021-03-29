U.S announces reward of $10 mLn for identification of Salim Jamil Ayyash

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Department of State’s Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the location or identification of Salim Jamil Ayyash, a senior operative in the assassination unit of the terrorist organization Lebanese Hizballah, or information leading to preventing him from engaging in an act of international terrorism against a U.S. person or U.S. property, U.S State Department press release underlined, Monday.

It further mentioned that Ayyash is a senior operative in Hizballah’s Unit 121, the group’s assassinations squad which receives its orders directly from Hizballah leader Hasan Nasrallah. Ayyash is known to have been involved in efforts to harm U.S. military personnel.

Looking into the background of the matter, on December 11, 2020, an international tribunal sentenced Ayyash in absentia to five concurrent sentences of life imprisonment on terrorism-related charges pertaining to the February 2005 suicide truck bombing in Beirut that killed Lebanon’s former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the press release mentioned.

The attack also killed 21 others and wounded 226 persons, the press release mentioned.

The tribunal found that Ayyash led the ‘assassination team’ that carried out the attack on Hariri and was actively involved in the assassination on the day of the attack, press statement mentioned.

According to the official press release, Ayyash was born November 10, 1963 in Harouf, Lebanon. He has resided in multiple areas of Lebanon including Hadath, Nabatiyyeh, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

More information about this reward offer is located on the Rewards for Justice website at www.rewardsforjustice.net . We encourage anyone with information on Salim Jamil Ayyash to text the Rewards for Justice office via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. All information will be kept strictly confidential, it added.

Highlighting the details, the statement mentioned that Rewards for Justice Program is an effective law enforcement tool and is administered by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service.

Since its inception in 1984, the program has paid in excess of $200 million to more than 200 people who provided actionable information that helped bring terrorists to justice or prevented acts of international terrorism worldwide, press release cited.