U.S. Approves $3 Billion Arms Sale to Israel, Including Warheads and Bulldozers

The U.S. State Department has notified Congress of its intention to sell over $3 billion in military equipment to Israel, including thousands of bomb warheads and armored bulldozers. The decision, approved by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comes as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza using American-made weaponry.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency outlined the arms package, which includes:

$295 million for armored bulldozers and related equipment, including D9 Caterpillar bulldozers, with deliveries set to begin in 2027.

for armored bulldozers and related equipment, including D9 Caterpillar bulldozers, with deliveries set to begin in 2027. $675.7 million for additional bomb bodies and related gear, including 201 MK 83 1,000-pound bombs, 4,799 BLU-110A/B 1,000-pound bombs, and 5,000 JDAM guidance kits, to be delivered in 2028.

According to the agency, the sales are intended to bolster Israel’s defense capabilities against regional threats and enhance its homeland security.

The move is expected to face scrutiny in Congress and internationally, given the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and growing calls for restrictions on U.S. arms transfers to Israel.

Source: U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency