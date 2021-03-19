U.S-Australia reaffirm continued partnership for Indo-Pacific

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Friday spoke with Australian Acting Minister for Defence Marise Payne to discuss his ongoing trip to the Indo-Pacific region, the first Cabinet-level overseas trip for the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Defense press release added.

Secretary Austin discussed his productive meetings in Seoul and Tokyo alongside Secretary of State Blinken as well shared views on other regional issues, the statement mentioned.

The call reaffirmed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Australia Alliance the Unbreakable Alliance. Secretary Austin expressed appreciation for Australia’s continued partnership in upholding a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the press release added.