U.S-Belgium reaffirm commitment to NATO

F.P Report

BRUSSELS: Belgium Foreign Minister Wilmes commented on Thursday that U.S and Belgium are deeply committed to NATO and its core principle and its shared values.

He further commented that Blinken engaged positively yesterday with all allies and Belgium welcomes this renewed dialogue.

Belgium is therefore eager to continue excellent cooperation with the United States within NATO adding that the multilateralism is the only possible answer to the major challenges ahead of us. Issues such as climate change or nonproliferation, for example, can only be addressed by joining forces, and we had an exchange on that earlier on as well, the Foreign Minister commented.

Remembering Brussels Terrorist attack, he said terrorism is another threat that we are facing, adding that the Brussels terrorist attack, of which we just commemorate the fifth anniversary, is a painful reminder of the need to defend together our common and fundamental values.

Belgium’s foreign minister remarked that he and U.S Secretary of State also had the occasion to have an exchange on a range of international issues of common interest. We share the view that defense and democracy and human rights remains at the core of our diplomacy, he said.

The U.S. is the first export market for Belgium products outside the European Union, and Belgium also, as such a small country, is also the 12th larger investor in the United States. This shows the vitality of our business community, the Foreign Minister commented.

The Belgium’s Foreign Minister commented that we really look forward to the upcoming Belgium trade mission that we plan in October to the East Coast of the United States.

On the other hand, U.S Secretary of State Blinken commented that this meeting that was very strong evidence of a partnership between our countries bilaterally, multilaterally, that is really going to make a difference in the lives of our citizens.

He further remarked that the conversations we had in the context of NATO, a tremendous solidarity between our countries and our approaches to the issues that really matter the most to our citizens, Blinken said.

As we look at the challenges we face around the world, there’s one very clear imperative, and that is the need for countries to work together to find new ways to cooperate, Blinken said.

Regarding COVID-19 Blinken said, whether it’s climate, whether it’s COVID, whether it’s the challenge of emerging technologies, all of these things that actually have an impact on our people’s lives, not a single one of them can be dealt with effectively by any one country acting alone.

Blinken said that his aim was to make clear the United States determination to revitalize our alliances and partnerships, to re-engage strongly in them, and to work closely with our allies and partners.

For decades, these relationships, rooted in shared values, have provided the foundation for our collective security and prosperity, and we expect they will continue to provide that foundation for many years to come, provided we make the investments in them, he said.

Secretary of State further underlined that a fundamental part of any partnership and a basic tenet of the Biden-Harris administration is consulting with our friends early and often, and we do our fair share of talking.

He further highlighted that we’re convinced that it is enduring relationships like the one between our countries and like the ones that exist through the European Union and through NATO these relationships, these partnerships give us the confidence that we can overcome any of these challenges if we do it together.