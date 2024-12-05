U.S. Calls for Restraint Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Tensions

Jalil Afridi

U.S. State Department Responds to Query from The Frontier Post

WASHINGTON: — The U.S. State Department issued a statement in response to The Frontier Post’s inquiry regarding recent cross-border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“We are aware of the Afghanistan Defense Ministry’s statement on December 28 that Afghan Taliban forces targeted several points in Pakistan,” the department said.

The State Department emphasized the importance of preventing terrorism from originating within Afghanistan. “We urge the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to support terrorist groups, movement of terrorists, or acts of terrorism,” it stated.

The department called for restraint from both nations, highlighting the benefits of regional stability. “Pakistan and Afghanistan have much to gain from a peaceful and stable region on their shared borders, and both parties should de-escalate tensions,” the statement added.

The U.S. government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.