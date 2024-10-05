U.S. Calls for Transparency as KP CM & Imran Sisters Go Missing Amidst Political Turmoil

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The U.S. State Department while replying to The Frontier Post has expressed concern after reports emerged that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has been missing for six hours following an incident involving the military at his official residence in Islamabad.

Additionally, the disappearance of two of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sisters, who were reportedly arrested, has added to the growing concerns.

Under Pakistani law, accused individuals must be presented before a court within 24 hours, but no information about their whereabouts has been made public.

In a statement from a State Department spokesperson, the U.S. government emphasized it is closely monitoring of the situation, especially the protests in and around Islamabad. The spokesperson reiterated that the U.S. supports fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

The U.S. has called on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and avoid any form of violence.

At the same time, the spokesperson urged Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and uphold the rule of law, calling for the country’s leadership to adhere to Pakistan’s constitution while maintaining law and order during this period of unrest.

The U.S. State Department mentioned that it will continue to observe developments in Pakistan closely. The situation remains fluid, with no updates on the missing individuals as of now, raising concerns both locally and internationally about transparency and due process in these high-profile cases.