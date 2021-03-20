U.S-China is at odds on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, says Blinken

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State on Saturday gave statement on the recent conversation in Alaska with the Chinese counterparts. He commented that we certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China’s actions in Xinjiang, with regard to Hong Kong, Tibet, increasingly Taiwan, as well as actions that it’s taken in cyberspace.

Commenting on the reaction of Chinese he said, it’s no surprise that when we raised those issues clearly and directly, we got a pensive response, adding that we were also able to have a very candid conversation over these many hours on an expansive agenda.

On Iran, on North Korea, on Afghanistan, on climate, our interests intersect. On economics, on trade, on technology, we told our counterparts that we are reviewing these issues with close consultation with Congress, with our allies and partners, he said.

He further mentioned that we will move forward on in a way that fully protects and advances the interests of workers and our businesses.

The two things that we wanted to do in coming here and meeting with our Chinese counterparts: first, we wanted to share with them the significant concerns that we have about a number of the actions that China’s taken and the behavior it’s exhibiting concerns shared by our allies and partners, he said.

We also wanted to lay out very clearly our own policies, priorities, and worldview, and we did that too, Blinken stated.

On the other hand, National Security Advisor Sullivan commented that we expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that’s exactly what we had. We had the opportunity to lay out our priorities and intentions, and to hear from the Chinese side their priorities and intentions.

We were clear-eyed coming in, we’re clear-eyed coming out, and we will go back to Washington to take stock of where we are, he said.

He further added that we’ll continue to consult with allies and partners on the way forward and, of course, on issues ranging from Iran to Afghanistan through the normal diplomatic channels. We’ll continue to work with China going forward, Sullivan remarked.