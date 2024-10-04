U.S. Commends UK and Mauritius on Chagos Agreement, Highlights Strategic Role of Diego Garcia Base

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: In today’s State Department press briefing, spokesperson Matthew Miller opened by congratulating the United Kingdom and Mauritius on signing an important agreement related to the Chagos Archipelago. The Chagos Islands, a long-disputed territory, have been administered by the UK but are claimed by Mauritius. This agreement marks a significant step toward resolving a decades-old territorial conflict.

Miller emphasized that the U.S. supports this agreement and is committed to fostering continued diplomatic progress. A key element in the discussion of the Chagos Archipelago is the U.S. military base located on Diego Garcia, the largest island in the archipelago. This base is of strategic importance to the U.S., as it plays a critical role in its defense and security operations across the Indian Ocean and surrounding regions.

In the current geopolitical climate, Diego Garcia holds even more significance due to rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, particularly with China’s growing influence. The base is vital for conducting surveillance, monitoring regional threats, and ensuring the free movement of trade through vital sea lanes. It has also been crucial for supporting military operations in the Middle East and South Asia.

While the agreement between the UK and Mauritius opens a path toward resolving historical grievances, the U.S.’s continued access to Diego Garcia remains central to its regional strategy. The State Department reiterated its confidence in maintaining strong ties with both the UK and Mauritius while ensuring that U.S. defense interests remain secure in the evolving landscape.