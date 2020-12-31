U.S condemns Shenzhen Court’s actions

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State on Thursday has commented that Hong Kong was a thriving territory until the Chinese Communist Party and its local lackeys destroyed its rule of law and eviscerated the Hong Kong people’s freedoms.

While talking about the situation in Hong Kong, Pompeo further elaborated that, the “Hong Kong 12” who tried to flee this tyranny deserved a hero’s welcome abroad, not capture, a secret trial, and prison sentences. The United States strongly condemns the Shenzhen court’s actions and calls for the ten members of the group who were sentenced to jail terms to be immediately and unconditionally released, Pompeo added.

In addition to this, Pompeo commented that, the CCP’s persecution of the Hong Kong 12 – two of whom were juveniles at the time of their arrest – exposes once again Beijing’s brutality, blatant disregard for the international treaties it has signed, and its disdain for the rights of the Hong Kong people. A regime that prevents its own people from leaving can lay no claim to greatness or global leadership. It is simply a fragile dictatorship, afraid of its own people, he mentioned.