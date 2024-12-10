U.S. condemns Taliban ban on Medical Education for Women

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: The United States has strongly condemned the Taliban’s recent decision to prohibit women from pursuing medical education, calling it a grave violation of fundamental human rights.

The new directive marks yet another move in the Taliban’s systematic efforts to curtail the rights of Afghan women and girls, severely impacting their access to education and healthcare.

This decision follows the Taliban’s August edicts under the ‘Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice’ law, which has been widely criticized for its oppressive measures against women.

Previous restrictions barred women from seeking medical care from male providers and imposed strict travel requirements that necessitate a male guardian. By banning women from medical training, the Taliban further endangers the health and safety of not only Afghan women but the broader population.

“The United States remains steadfast in its support for the rights of Afghan women and girls,” the statement declared, urging the Taliban to revoke this directive and all others undermining women’s access to education and essential services. The U.S. also called on the international community to unite in unequivocally condemning these actions and supporting the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, who face systemic oppression.

The Biden administration emphasized its commitment to advocating for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of Afghan women and girls in all aspects of society, reaffirming its support for their rights amidst escalating restrictions under Taliban rule.