U.S. Confirms Ongoing Taliban Talks, Voices Concern Over Media Restrictions in Pakistan

Jalil Afridi

Washington, D.C. – In response to questions submitted by The Frontier Post, the U.S. State Department has acknowledged ongoing dialogue with the Taliban and reiterated its stance on freedom of expression in Pakistan.

When asked whether any deal had been reached with the Taliban regarding the former Bagram Air Base, the State Department clarified that the United States continues to meet with Taliban representatives in Doha and elsewhere as needed. “The United States meets regularly with Taliban representatives in Doha and on an as-needed basis when it is in our interests,” a State Department spokesperson stated. However, the department declined to reveal details of these discussions, noting, “As a matter of course, we do not divulge the content of those conversations.”

Regarding freedom of expression in Pakistan, the U.S. expressed concern over recent developments. In response to a question about the banning of a specific entity in Pakistan, the State Department emphasized its broader commitment to civil liberties. “We are concerned by any restrictions on the freedoms of expression and association, as well as restrictions on the press,” the spokesperson said. The U.S. reaffirmed its support for “freedom of expression, media freedom, and Internet freedom,” and stated that it consistently raises these issues with Pakistani authorities.

These comments reflect Washington’s careful diplomatic engagement in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, balancing national security interests with its advocacy for democratic principles and human rights.