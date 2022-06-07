U.S. faces ‘unacceptable levels of inflation,’ Yellen tells senators

WASHINGTON (Reuters): The United States faces “unacceptable levels of inflation” and an appropriate budgetary stance is needed to help dampen inflationary pressures without undermining the economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday.

At a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen pushed back against Republican assertions that the highest inflation in 40 years was caused by Democratic President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) COVID-19 spending legislation last year.

“We’re seeing high inflation in almost all of the developed countries around the world. And they have very different fiscal policies,” Yellen said. “So it can’t be the case that the bulk of the inflation that we’re experiencing reflects the impact of the ARP.”

Yellen said she saw the bulk of inflation being caused by supply and demand mismatches, including excessive demand for goods over services during the pandemic and severe supply chain disruptions. High energy and food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also have pushed inflation higher, she said. She insisted that addressing inflation was Biden’s top priority and said that elements of the president’s proposed social and climate legislation could help lower costs for Americans, including for prescription drugs and clean energy initiatives.

