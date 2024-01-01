US-funded program opens doors to new opportunities for youth

F.P. Report

MULTAN: U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer and Consul General Lahore Kristin Hawkins welcomed 300 new students in Multan to the U.S. government-funded English Access Scholarship Program – an opportunity for youth ages 13-20 from disadvantaged communities to improve their English skills, learn about American culture and develop leadership abilities.

“The Access program is about far more than just gaining English-language proficiency. It develops future leaders by teaching leadership skills that extends beyond the classroom and into practical life,” said DCM Schofer.

The English Access Scholarship Program is one of the highlights of the longstanding cooperation between the United States and Pakistan. Since 2004, more than 27,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the Access program, including more than 6,000 in Punjab Province. The U.S. Mission is currently sponsoring English programs in three cities across Punjab – Faisalabad, Multan, and DG Khan – and looks forward to continuing its educational partnerships across Pakistan.?

While in South Punjab, DCM Schofer also visited the Lincoln Corner at the University of Education in Vehari. The U.S. Mission in Pakistan’s network of 20 Lincoln Corners at universities across the country offer a welcoming space for open dialogue, where students can use technology and learn employable skills for the future. Lincoln Corners also provide access to vital resources on exchange programs, studying in the United States, scholarships, and English language learning.

DCM Schofer also attended the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network’s South Punjab Chapter reunion, which included alumni from Multan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, and other districts. Since 1950 the U.S. government has fostered mutual understanding through educational exchanges, benefiting thousands of individuals. More than 44,000 Pakistanis are alumni of these opportunities. Pakistani alumni of U.S. exchange programs play a significant role in the U.S.-Pakistan relationship, and many are leaders in business, education, government, and the non-profit sector, contributing positively to their communities.