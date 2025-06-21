U.S. Hits Nuclear Sites Of Iran

Late Sunday, June 21, 2025 — Persian sky Thunder rolled over Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan as the first wave of U.S. bombs fell—precision strikes ordered by President Trump. On Truth Social, he declared the mission “very successful,” boasting, “all planes are now outside of Iran air space” . A tense hush enveloped command centers worldwide.

In Tehran, the lights flickered as dust settled over silent cooling towers. Doctors rushed patients into bomb shelters; alarms howled through night‑thinned streets as the nuclear complex lay broken. Outside, distant sirens from Israeli prisons and hospitals echoed the region’s pain and volatility .

Back in Washington, the president paced the Situation Room, flanked by generals and diplomats. The mood was electric. Unbeknownst to the public, elite B‑2 stealth bombers lurked over the Pacific, postured as a global message .

On Truth Social, Trump pivoted: “NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE.” His words dropped like a fragile olive branch—troublingly underscored by the fallout of concrete and steel. Dissenting voices rose: the UN’s Guterres urged caution, calling for a chance at diplomacy, warning that nuclear facility attacks risk “radiation within and beyond boundaries” . In Oman, Iranian and U.S. diplomats prepared for indirect talks—on Sunday, they would meet again .

SUNDAY DAWN

An uneasy calm blanketed the region. Iranian FM Araghchi readied himself for the Muscat meeting, hoping to barter “as aggression ceases” . Trump’s message rang in his ears—peace now, but only after bombs fell.

Interpretation: