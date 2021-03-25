U.S impose sanctions on Burmese entities involved in Coup

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Members of the Burmese military have taken increasingly disturbing actions aimed at their own citizens since February 1, said Secretary of State Blinken on March 25th.

In response to the military’s refusal to disavow the coup and continuing violence against peaceful protestors, today the United States is taking its most significant action to date to impose costs on the military regime, Blinken commented.

Announcing sanctions, he said the United States is designating two entities linked to the coup leaders, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited (MEC).

Giving out more details, Secretary of State commented that MEHL and MEC are the two largest military holding companies in Burma, and all shares in them are held and managed by current or former Burmese military officers, regiments, and units, and organizations led by former service members.

These actions will specifically target those who led the coup, the economic interests of the military, and the funding streams supporting the Burmese military’s brutal repression. They are not directed at the people of Burma, Blinken emphasized.

We are taking this step alongside the United Kingdom, which is announcing a similar action on MEHL today, he said.

Other than this, he further remarked that the UK has been a close partner in our response to the coup, spokesperson commented.

By designating these entities, the United States and the UK have shown that we will follow through on our pledges to promote accountability for the coup and the abhorrent violence and other abuses we have seen in recent weeks, he stated.

Calling for releasing detainees, Blinken emphasized that in close collaboration with the UK, Canada, and other allies and partners, we continue to call on the military to cease all violence against the people of Burma, release all detainees and halt future arrests, lift martial law and the nationwide state of emergency, remove telecommunications restrictions, and restore the democratically elected government.

Secretary of State reaffirmed that the United States will continue to work with partners throughout the region and the world to press the Burmese military and police to cease all violence against peaceful protestors, to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Burma, and to urge for the immediate release of political prisoners, Blinken reaffirmed.