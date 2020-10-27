U.S, India reaffirms commitment enhance defense & trade partnership

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense are on an official visit to India for the third 2+2 Ministerial meeting. According to the official press release of U.S State Department, Pompeo reaffirmed U.S commitment towards free and open Indo-Pacific. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper joined Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar for the third annual U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, India. On the occasion the delegations of both states welcomed the elevation of the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is vital to security and stability in the region and the world.

The official press release of U.S State Department said that, during the meeting Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the increasingly close U.S.-India relationship and the shared goals among like-minded Indo-Pacific countries for regional security and prosperity. The delegations of both the countries express optimism for the second Quad meeting, held at the Foreign Minister level on October 6, and looked forward to close collaboration during India’s upcoming term on the U.N. Security Council. Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts reaffirmed U.S.-India healthcare collaboration to develop vaccines, therapeutics, and essential medical equipment, the official press release stated.

In addition to this, the U.S Secretary of Defense stated that, the dignitaries welcomed “an initiative to collaborate” through an International Center of Excellence in Research focused on infectious diseases, including COVID-19 and other emerging threats. The press release stated that, U.S and India looked forward to an overarching Memorandum of Understanding to enhance health cooperation. Most importantly, on the visit, Secretary Pompeo and his counterparts also discussed increased cooperation on energy, space, sustainable financing for infrastructure development, cybersecurity, and counterterrorism, and looked forward to new collaboration in those areas. The two sides reaffirmed the close bonds between our people and welcomed the inaugural Parliamentary exchange later this year, the official statement said. While commenting on the ways of enhancing the relationship between India and U.S, the statement highlighted that, the Secretary and his counterparts also discussed ways to advance the 21st century defense partnership. The dignitaries also welcomed “increased cooperation between the U.S. and Indian militaries’ by expanding information-sharing, defense trade, joint service coordination, and interoperability. While commenting on the cooperation between both the countries, the statement added that, they also welcomed increased bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the upcoming MALABAR naval exercise. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement to expand geospatial information sharing between our armed forces and committed to the exchange of additional liaison officers, the official statement highlighted. In concluding, United States, Secretary Pompeo and Secretary Esper have also invited the Indian counterparts for the next U.S-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogues that will be hosted in Washington DC. The leaders looked forward to another year of close cooperation between India and U.S, both countries to further advance the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the statement concluded.