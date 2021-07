Monitoring Desk

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) – The United States is the “inventor of coercive diplomacy”, China’s vice foreign minister Xie Feng told U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, according to a statement on the foreign ministry website.

The two are meeting in Tianjin.

The counter measures China take against Washington are “legitimate and reasonable”, Xie said.

Courtesy: Reuters