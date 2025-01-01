U.S. Judge Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Calls It ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship, declaring it unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge John Coughenour accused Trump of disregarding the rule of law for political and personal gain, stating that the executive order was an attempt to bypass constitutional protections.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic-led states and pregnant women, arguing that Trump’s directive violates the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on U.S. soil. The order, signed on Trump’s first day back in office, sought to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if neither parent is a citizen or lawful resident.

The Trump administration has already appealed the decision, while additional legal challenges are underway in Maryland, Boston, and New Hampshire.

Source: Reuters